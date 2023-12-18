StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %
AMPE opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
