StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

AMPE opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.