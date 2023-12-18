StockNews.com Lowers Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,575.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,816.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,402.38 and a 1-year high of $4,080.11.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,055,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

