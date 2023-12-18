StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Down 22.7 %
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
