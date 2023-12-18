StockNews.com Lowers Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after buying an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

