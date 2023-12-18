Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE FSI opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.60. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

