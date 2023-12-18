Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDUS. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDUS

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $812.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently -79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.