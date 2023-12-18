Globavend Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 18th (NASDAQ:GVH)

Globavend’s (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 18th. Globavend had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Globavend Trading Down 2.7 %
Globavend stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Globavend has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Globavend Company Profile
