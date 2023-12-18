Peter Nieuwenhuizen Buys 3,045 Shares of Itaconix plc (LON:ITX) Stock

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen acquired 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £3,501.75 ($4,395.87).

Peter Nieuwenhuizen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Peter Nieuwenhuizen acquired 2,500 shares of Itaconix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £3,725 ($4,676.12).

Shares of Itaconix stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -715.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.10. Itaconix plc has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.90 ($4.08).

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

