Justinas ?imkus Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Justinas ?imkus sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.69), for a total value of £4,280,000 ($5,372,834.55).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

BCG opened at GBX 224 ($2.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($2.96). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,480.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.