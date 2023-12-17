Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $435.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.