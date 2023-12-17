Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.32. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

