Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 31.2% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $433.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

