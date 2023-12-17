Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

