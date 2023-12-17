Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.32.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

