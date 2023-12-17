Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $287.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.54 and its 200-day moving average is $279.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

