Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,360 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

