Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $285.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

