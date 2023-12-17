Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $287.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

