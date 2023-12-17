Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,037 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,037 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66.9% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,647 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

