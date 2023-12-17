Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

