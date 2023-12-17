M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

