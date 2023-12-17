Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

