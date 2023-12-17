Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

