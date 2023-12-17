First Hawaiian Bank Buys 678 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $435.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.63 and its 200 day moving average is $405.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

