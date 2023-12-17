Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $344.15 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

