Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Intel by 50.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Intel by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

