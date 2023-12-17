M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 958.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.