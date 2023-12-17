Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.93 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

