Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 6.6% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.