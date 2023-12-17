MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 511 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $237,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.45. 8,731,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.32. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

