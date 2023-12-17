MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

