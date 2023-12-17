Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 7.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $926.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

