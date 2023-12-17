Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.