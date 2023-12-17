Unique Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

