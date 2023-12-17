JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.