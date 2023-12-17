Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

