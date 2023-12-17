Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

