WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 440.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.