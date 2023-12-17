WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.58. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

