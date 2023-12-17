MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 522 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $307.91. 955,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,028. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

