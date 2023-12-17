Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

