First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $365,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $700,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

