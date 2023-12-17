Verum Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,043,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $217.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

