Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

