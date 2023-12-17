First Hawaiian Bank Buys 6,332 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

