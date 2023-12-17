Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR opened at $178.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.70.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
