jvl associates llc Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $200.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

