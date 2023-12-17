Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

