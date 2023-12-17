Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 85 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

NOW stock opened at $698.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $626.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

