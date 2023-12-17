Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $584.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $579.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

